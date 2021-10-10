Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,778 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 61.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

