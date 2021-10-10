Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,489 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 32,835 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HIX opened at $7.33 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

