Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

