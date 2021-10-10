Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,499,000.

ALTL stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $44.53.

