Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIB. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CGI by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of CGI by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 66,830 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CGI by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 963,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIB opened at $87.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.17.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

