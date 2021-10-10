Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,825 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its position in DermTech by 283.6% during the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DermTech by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $4,152,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $1,524,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DMTK opened at $32.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. DermTech, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $954.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $68,724.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,645 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,412.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

