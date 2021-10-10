Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,900 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 678,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,494,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 813,840 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

