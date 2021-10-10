Camden Asset Management L P CA Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Camden Asset Management L P CA boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $30,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $238.58 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

