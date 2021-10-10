Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $38.97. Camtek shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 1,289 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
