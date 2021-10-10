Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Shares Gap Down to $39.97

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.97, but opened at $38.97. Camtek shares last traded at $38.44, with a volume of 1,289 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

