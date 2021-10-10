Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex (LON:VLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:VLX opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.11 million and a P/E ratio of 24.49. Volex has a 1-year low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 372.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Volex
