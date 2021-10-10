Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Volex (LON:VLX)

Volex (LON:VLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:VLX opened at GBX 428.50 ($5.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £680.11 million and a P/E ratio of 24.49. Volex has a 1-year low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 372.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Volex

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

