Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.93.

NYSE:CP opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

