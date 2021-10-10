Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
In related news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $26.30. 57,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,304. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
Featured Story: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.