Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 18.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $26.30. 57,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,304. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

