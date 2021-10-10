CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 553.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,205 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,304,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.69.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.