CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $120.66 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 541,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $120,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $226.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.02 and a 52 week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.