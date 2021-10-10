CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 2,211 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

VIG stock opened at $157.25 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

