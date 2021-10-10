CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $632.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $569.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.45. The firm has a market cap of $280.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.84.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

