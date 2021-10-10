Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSFFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSFFF opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16. Capstone Mining has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 2.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.