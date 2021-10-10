Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Carbios SAS stock remained flat at $$44.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 962. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.