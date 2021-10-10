Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Buy

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Carbios SAS stock remained flat at $$44.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 962. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $75.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.