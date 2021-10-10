Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

