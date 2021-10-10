Cartesi Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $248.65 million and approximately $24.99 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00063183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00129150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00082985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.51 or 1.00505879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.09 or 0.06248022 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003169 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi launched on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

