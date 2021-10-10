Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Sells $316,390.06 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.38 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

