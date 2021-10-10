Casper Price Tops $0.12 (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $279.85 million and $30.89 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00134643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00086725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,114.67 or 1.00092567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.36 or 0.06478603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,398,798,889 coins and its circulating supply is 2,352,979,582 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

