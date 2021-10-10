Ccore Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $206.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Ccore has a market cap of $23,914.04 and $206.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00224170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00099899 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

