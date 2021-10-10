Centrica (LON:CNA) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centrica (LON:CNA) to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 71 ($0.93).

CNA opened at GBX 60 ($0.78) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. Centrica has a 52-week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 60.66 ($0.79). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.93. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22.

In other Centrica news, insider Chris OShea acquired 45,150 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith acquired 49,286 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). Insiders have acquired 95,042 shares of company stock worth $4,616,530 over the last three months.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

