Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.09% of Centrus Energy worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $445,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,640. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LEU opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.70. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $41.86.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.