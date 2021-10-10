Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Cerner by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

CERN stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.