CertiK (CTK) Market Cap Tops $109.78 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $109.78 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00134875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,037.32 or 0.99729469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.83 or 0.06466839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003280 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,501,081 coins and its circulating supply is 56,935,157 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

