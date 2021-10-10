CertiK Price Tops $1.93 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $109.78 million and approximately $12.44 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00134875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,037.32 or 0.99729469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.83 or 0.06466839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,501,081 coins and its circulating supply is 56,935,157 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

