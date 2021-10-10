ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1,701.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in ChampionX during the second quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 194.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.74 and a beta of 3.21.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

