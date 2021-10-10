Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $95.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chegg traded as low as $63.91 and last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 43198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.42.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38,419 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,148,000 after purchasing an additional 174,716 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

