Chiliz (CHZ) One Day Volume Hits $185.42 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.84 billion and approximately $185.42 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.13 or 0.00215687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00098435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,076,911 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

