China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 20.27. China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $19.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 749,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 132,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,820 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Life Insurance (LFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.