Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $25,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $1,817.61 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,884.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,623.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,877.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

