Christine S. Wheatley Sells 25,322 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in The Kroger by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 428,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kroger by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in The Kroger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

