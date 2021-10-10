Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 221.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 46.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,099,000 after acquiring an additional 192,142 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 37.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 103.6% in the first quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.22.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $85.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

