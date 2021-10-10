Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to announce $1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock worth $1,385,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CRUS traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. 182,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,801. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.67.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

