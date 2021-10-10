Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 263.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYD opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

