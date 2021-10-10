Citigroup Inc. Buys 55,787 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,954 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NWBI shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

NWBI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $150.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

