Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 12.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 206,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,373 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth $456,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NWN opened at $46.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.37.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.