Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $13.15 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.63.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.