CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.19. CKX Lands has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 100.15% and a return on equity of 4.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

