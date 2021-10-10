Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 5,042 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. ASML accounts for 0.7% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,002,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASML by 77.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $251,000. 18.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML traded down $16.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $730.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $811.44 and a 200 day moving average of $718.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

