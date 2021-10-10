Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 568,721 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.43% of SEA worth $608,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 520.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after purchasing an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $359.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $321.53 and its 200-day moving average is $279.14. The company has a market capitalization of $174.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.30 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

