Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 403,932 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 403,932 shares during the quarter. Biogen comprises about 0.9% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.39% of Biogen worth $1,234,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.83. The stock had a trading volume of 629,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,395. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average is $312.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.18.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

