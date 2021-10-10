Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $246.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of -3.17.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 65.33% and a net margin of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 791,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 363,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.