Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.14. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

