Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

