Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 12th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:UTF opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $29.95.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.