Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

CHRS has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

