CoinPoker Price Tops $0.0383 on Major Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. One CoinPoker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and approximately $5,678.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CoinPoker

CHP is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

