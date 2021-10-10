Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 317,542 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Comcast worth $226,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $215,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 10.7% during the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The firm has a market cap of $251.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

